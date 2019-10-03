India’s Yes Bank Shares Surge as Much as 29% After Analyst Call

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of the troubled Indian private lender Yes Bank Ltd. surged after the top management Thursday held a call with analysts to clarify that sale of founders’ stake in the lender was behind the tumble in its stock price.

A forced sale of 100 million shares after an invocation of pledge on a large stakeholder’s holding led to the slump on Tuesday, according to a filing on Wednesday when markets were closed for a holiday.

The stock climbed as much as 29% after collapsing more than 40% in the last five sessions.

Its 2023 dollar bonds rose 1.1 cents on the dollar after slumping a record 7.1 cents on Wednesday. The notes are currently indicated at 80.2 cents.

Highlights from the Call

The decline in share price isn’t reflective of bank’s performance; bank fundamentally remains strong CEO, Ravneet Gill says on the call.

Loans to small and mid-sized businesses are up 8% quarter-on-quarter

Some employees exercised stock options but this is not seen as a conflict to their company loyalty

Company needs to reshape loan book with a focus on retail segment

The RBI and government are not keen that the lender be merged

Key Market Metrics

Yes Bank is best performer on S&P BSE SENSEX, NSE Nifty 50, NSE Nifty Bank indexes and is the most traded Indian stock by volume, value

Trading volume was more than quadruple the 20-day average for this time of day

Analyst consensus one-year price target for the company is 82.31 rupees

