India Says It’s Possible for Growth to Exceed 7% in Coming Years

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s economy will likely grow 7% in the next fiscal year and possibly exceed that pace in coming years, underpinned by a strong financial sector and business reforms, the Finance Ministry said.

The growth forecast for the fiscal year starting in April matches recent estimates made by the central bank governor in Davos, and is more optimistic than the 6.3% forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

“It is eminently possible for the Indian economy to grow in the coming years at a rate above 7% on the strength of the financial sector and other recent and future structural reforms,” the Finance Ministry said its monthly economic review on Monday.

“Only the elevated risk of geopolitical conflicts is an area of concern,” it added.

Priority areas for future reforms include education, health, energy security, reducing the compliance burden for small businesses, and improving the gender balance in the labor market, the ministry said.

The government has projected 7.3% expansion in the current fiscal year that ends in March, making India one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

The South Asian nation has ramped up capital expenditure by almost a third annually in the past three years, prioritizing spending on roads, ports and power plants. That along with a strong banking system and healthy household savings put the nation is good stead for further growth, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said in the report.

Higher growth will also push the nation to aspire to become a $7 trillion economy by 2030, from $3.7 trillion currently, the ministry said.

--With assistance from Anup Roy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.