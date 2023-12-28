India Says Qatari Court Reduced Sentence for Eight in Spy Case

(Bloomberg) -- A Qatari court has reduced the sentences for the eight former Indian naval personnel who were handed the death penalty in October, according to a statement from New Delhi.

“We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced,” read the statement issued by India’s foreign ministry. It didn’t elaborate on the details.

The veterans working for a private security company were accused of espionage and have been in Qatari custody for months.

The Indian government had appealed against the original judgment which did not elaborate on the charges filed against the men. “We are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps,” the statement added.

The detained men were employees of Al Dahra company and were involved in training the Qatari navy. The allegations of espionage and the subsequent sentences have been another diplomatic headache for India, which has been battling allegations from Canadian and American authorities regarding covert activities on their soil.

Earlier this month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at COP28 Summit in Dubai.

India and Qatar have strong bilateral ties, with trade at $9.21 billion in 2020-21. More than 700,000 Indian nationals reside in Qatar, making it the largest expatriate community in the Gulf state.

