(Bloomberg) -- India is banking on sustainable fuel-powered airlines and increased digitization in airports to clean up aviation as the nation prepares for a net carbon zero future by 2070.

India will have 96 airports that will be carbon neutral and run on renewable energy by 2024, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said at an event Tuesday, adding all future airports will be developed on the foundation of environmental sustainability and carbon zero. He urged airlines to “quickly” adopt sustainable fuel for reducing emissions in the short term.

Like their counterparts globally, Indian airlines are making a green shift. IndiGo, which commands the largest share of the domestic market, last month took delivery of its first Airbus SE A320neo jet that will run on sustainable fuel while SpiceJet Ltd. in 2018 operated the nation’s first local biofuel-powered flight on its Bombardier Q400 aircraft.

SpiceJet last week teamed with Boeing Co. to source sustainable fuel from the Council Of Scientific and Industrial Research–Indian Institute Of Petroleum and its production partners in an effort to decarbonize its fleet. Sustainable fuel can cut carbon emissions by 65% and has the “greatest potential” to clean aviation immediately, the airline said in a statement.

Scindia said India has a “long way to go” considering the nation of almost 1.4 billion people is currently only home to two green airports -- Delhi International Airport Ltd. and Cochin International Airport Ltd. Cochin airport is saving around 4 billion rupees ($53 million) annually using solar energy.

Delhi airport also uses TaxiBot, a semi-robotic vehicle that tows aircraft close to their take-off point without needing to run an engine, reducing 532 tonnes of emissions and helping airlines save 214,000 liters of fuel.

Airport simulation, big data and analytics will meanwhile help airports allocate resources for peak demand, anticipate the impact of flight delays and make better use of runways, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said at the same event. Digitization will play a crucial role in driving sustainability at airports because it improves efficiency and reduces cost, he said.

