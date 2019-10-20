(Bloomberg) -- Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in cross-border firing after Pakistan violated a cease-fire agreement in the disputed Himalayan area of Kashmir, an Indian defense ministry spokesman said, in signs of escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbors.

India responded with return fire to shelling from Pakistan, killing an unspecified number of people, said the spokesman. Six Pakistani civilians were killed and eight wounded in the firing, Reuters reported, citing a Pakistani minister.

The dispute in Kashmir, which is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed in its entirety by both, has been a point of decades of simmering conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad. Tensions have escalated after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew seven decades of constitutional autonomy from its portion of Kashmir earlier this year, followed by a sweeping security crackdown and communication blackout.

To contact the reporters on this story: Anurag Kotoky in New Delhi at akotoky@bloomberg.net;N. C. Bipindra in New Delhi at nbipindra@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Anto Antony, Jasmine Ng

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.