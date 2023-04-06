(Bloomberg) -- India is seeking a federal probe against Oxfam’s local unit for alleged misuse of foreign funds, a further setback to international charities operating in the country.

India’s Ministry of Home Affairs asked federal agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, to probe the non-governmental organization, said government officials who are directly involved but asked not to be named as the matter isn’t public.

The ministry didn’t comment. Oxfam said in a statement that the organization complies with all Indian laws and “will continue to work in public and national interest.”

In December 2021, Oxfam India’s license to receive funds from abroad was not renewed by the government forcing the charity to move to a court.

This is not the first time that charitable and voluntary organizations or rights groups are under the government’s scanner. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 his government has cracked down on hundreds of NGOs, choking them of funds. The move forced several international charities such as Amnesty India and Greenpeace India to shut operations in the country.

