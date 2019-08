India Seeks to Revoke Special Autonomy to State of Kashmir

(Bloomberg) -- India today proposed in Parliament a measure to revoke special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Interior minister Amit Shah proposed the amendments in the parliament’s upper house.

