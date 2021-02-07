(Bloomberg) -- About 100-150 people are feared swept away in a flash flood after a Himalayan river burst its banks.

The Indo-Tibetan Police Force and other units have been rushed to aid in the rescue, while the Indian Air Force is on standby, ANI reported, citing local government officials and police. People living on the bank of the Alaknanda river have been asked to immediately evacuate.

Police said the Rishiganga Power Project was damaged because of a breach by a glacier, ANI reported.

