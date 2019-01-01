(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks fell as investors weighed their bets on the first day of the year that will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi seek re-election.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.2 percent to 35,982.57 at 10:32 a.m. in Mumbai after ending 2018 as Asia’s best performing major market in local currency terms. The broader NSE Nifty 50 Index declined 0.3 percent.

Modi needs to shore up popular support by addressing agrarian distress, infusing capital in banks riddled with bad loans and accelerating spending on infrastructure projects. However, as the government has exceeded its budgeted annual deficit, any sops will need to be balanced with possible reductions in spending to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of gross domestic product.

The general elections are likely to be held in April-May this year. India is the only major market open in the world.

The Numbers

Sixteen of 19 sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. fell led by a gauge of metal companies

Housing Development Finance Corp. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were the biggest drags on the benchmark index

IndusInd Bank Ltd. was the worst performer on the main gauge

Uco Bank Ltd. climbed to its highest level in nine months after the government announced capital infusion in the lender

Bank of Maharashtra and Central Bank of India also gained after government announced funding of 45 billion rupees and 16.8 billion rupees, respectively

Aviation stocks including Jet Airways, SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation surged after a cut in fuel prices

Strategist View

“Government’s focus now will be on winning back the elections and investors will closely watch how it strikes a balance between the need to spend while maintaining fiscal discipline,” said A. K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd.

JM Financial analysts, in a note this week said they expect a 20 basis points fiscal slippage for the federal administration on account of unaccounted expenditure (increase in crop support price, under-provided fuel subsidy, net supplementary grant), and revenue shortfall.

