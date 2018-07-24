(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks extended gains for a third day as investors viewed equities will benefit from government policies and earnings-growth prospects.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.4 percent to 36,858.86 as of 10:14 a.m. in Mumbai. Cement stocks rallied after ACC Ltd.’s second quarter net income beat estimates. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted exposure to Indian stocks citing solid earnings growth, accommodating policies and encouraging domestic demand. Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. fell the most on concern profit margins may narrow. Investors are also awaiting the expiry of July futures and options contracts on Thursday.

“The reduction in political uncertainty coupled with the cut in GST rates aids consumption and thus economy and stocks,” said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, senior vice president and head of research for wealth at Centrum Broking Pvt in Mumbai. “Midcaps can play catch up even as some volatility is expected ahead of derivatives’ expiry.”

India’s April-June earnings season, through to the middle of August, has had a mixed start. Net income at six of 12 NSE Nifty 50 Index companies that have reported so far have missed estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Asian Paints Ltd. is scheduled to post earnings later today. The Sensex Index has advanced more than 8 percent this year, holding its place as Asia Pacific’s best performing stock market.

Here’s the latest on what analysts are saying about Indian stocks:

Asia’s Top Stock Market Stokes Demand for Defensive Plays: Citi

Okasan Asset Favors China, India Stocks on Growing Middle Class

Bajaj Auto’s Plan to Woo First-Time Bikers Seen as Flawed

Singapore, South Korea Stocks Cut at Daiwa, Adds India Weighting

To contact the reporter on this story: Abhishek Vishnoi in Singapore at avishnoi4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Margo Towie, Naoto Hosoda

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.