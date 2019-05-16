(Bloomberg) -- India stocks rose as local investors took advantage of persistent selling by overseas funds that pushed the benchmark index within a whisker of breaching the 100-day moving average.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.1% to 37,159.76 as of 9:53 a.m. in Mumbai. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also climbed 0.1%. Foreigners have sold a net $413.7 million of India stocks this week through May 14, data compiled by Bloomberg show, as the U.S.-China trade dispute continues to escalate. The benchmark index is down more than 5% in May, set for its worst monthly performance since September.

Anticipating the outcome of the country’s general elections amid a cooling domestic economy has also kept investors on edge, with the India NSE Volatility Index at its highest level since September 2015 after surging in the past month.

The last phase of voting for India’s national ballot takes place on May 19, with exit polls released later that night. Vote counting and the poll’s results will be declared on May 23.

Strategist View

“Sentiment remains fragile. Investors are expected stay on the sidelines and wait for the exit poll results that come in Sunday,” said Chokkalingam G, managing director of Equinomics Research & Advisory Pvt. in Mumbai. “Investors will discount the actual election results in trade based on exit poll trends on Monday.”

The Numbers

Twelve of the 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. gained led by a gauge of real estate companies

Infosys was among the biggest contributors to the index advance, increasing 1.3%. Tata Motors had among the largest gains, rising 2.8%.

HDFC was among the biggest drags on the index, declining 0.5%. Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd. had among the biggest declines, falling 1.1%.

Analyst Notes/Market-related Stories

Fears of Election ‘Bolt From the Blue’ Has India Markets Worried

Funding Crisis to Worsen Unless India Pumps In Cash, Kotak Says

To contact the reporter on this story: Nupur Acharya in Mumbai at nacharya7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Margo Towie, Naoto Hosoda

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.