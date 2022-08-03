(Bloomberg) -- Activity in India’s dominant services sector fell to the lowest level in four months as weaker sales growth and price pressures darkened the business outlook.

S&P Global India Purchasing Managers Index for services dropped to 55.5 in July from 59.2 in June, which was the best reading in 11 years. A number above 50 shows expansion, while a print below that shows contraction in activity.

There was a noticeable loss of momentum as “demand was somewhat curtailed by competitive pressures, elevated inflation and unfavorable weather,” said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Service providers signaled subdued confidence towards the medium-term business outlook.”

The data showed that the domestic market remained the key source of sales growth as international demand for Indian services worsened further.

“We think that services activity will take a small breather,” Barclays Plc economist Rahul Bajoria said. “This is also evident in new business orders, which are slowing in sync with present activity, indicating moderation ahead.”

Services companies cited food, fuel, materials, staff, retail and transportation as the key sources of inflationary pressures, despite input costs rising at the slowest pace in five months.

India’s retail inflation eased recently amid softening of global commodity prices, but still remains above the central bank’s 6% target ceiling, likely forcing the Reserve Bank to raise rates for a third time this year when it announces its monetary policy decision on Aug. 5.

Meanwhile, data on Monday showed July’s manufacturing PMI rose to an eight-month high of 56.4 as sales and production picked up pace. But the moderation in the services sector, that comprises more than half the economy, pulled down the composite index to 56.6 in July, from 58.2 a month earlier.

