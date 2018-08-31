(Bloomberg) -- India’s economy expanded at the fastest pace in eight quarters, as strong domestic consumption and robust manufacturing growth stamped out global trade-war worries.

Gross domestic product grew 8.2 percent in the three months ended June from a year earlier, the Statistics Ministry said in a statement in New Delhi on Friday. That was faster than the 7.6 percent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 42 economists. Only one economist, Saugata Bhattacharya of Axis Bank Ltd., accurately predicted the pace.

The numbers cement India’s position as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, putting it ahead of China, where an intensifying trade conflict with the U.S. is dimming the growth outlook. The South Asian economy may receive a further boost from an anticipated increase in government spending in coming months, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries to boost his party’s prospects in the general election due in 2019.

There are headwinds to growth in the form of higher oil prices, tightening global financial conditions and a shortfall in taxes that can put budget targets out of reach. The rupee’s slump to a new low below 71 to the dollar on Friday could possibly deter foreign investors, fan imported inflation and prompt intervention from the central bank -- all carrying implications for growth.Read: Moody’s Sees Risk of India Missing Budget Targets on Costly Oil

“The growth numbers are good but will it be sustainable is the material question,” Gaurang Shah, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd. in Mumbai. “The currency remains the joker in the pack and can play a spoilsport.”

For now, the International Monetary Fund is forecasting Asia’s third-biggest economy will grow 7.3 percent in the fiscal year through March 2019 and 7.5 percent in the next. The Reserve Bank of India, which has increased interest rates twice since June to curb inflation, expects the economy to expand 7.4 percent in fiscal 2019.

