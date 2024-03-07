(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India has cut prices on liquefied petroleum gas cylinders by 100 rupees to ease financial burden on households, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday, in efforts to woo voters weeks ahead of polls.

“This is in line with our commitment to empowering women,” Modi said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. On Thursday, the nation’s cabinet extended targeted cooking gas subsidy for poor till March 2025.

Modi is widely expected to extend his grip on power for a third term in nation-wide polls that will be announced in the next few weeks.

Women voters are set to equal men in the coming polls. Modi’s administration has been trying to lure the bloc through subsidies, cheaper loans and cash handouts, steps that have paid dividends at the polling booth for him and his Bharatiya Janata Party.

LPG is sold to most consumers in New Delhi for 903 rupees per 14.2 kilograms cylinder, according to Indian Oil website. Prices vary across India due to local taxes. For poor consumers, LPG cylinder is priced at discounted rate of 603 rupees.

Modi’s scheme to waive off initial cost of ownership of cooking gas stove and providing first gas cylinder to poor free was one of the key welfare programs that helped him retain power in 2019.

