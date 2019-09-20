(Bloomberg) -- India will cut corporate tax rate for local businesses to about 25.2% from 30%, as part of efforts to spur economic growth. Stocks and the rupee gained.

The new effective tax rate of 25.2% will include all surcharges and applicable on those companies that aren’t availing any incentives, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Friday.

“In order to promote growth and investment, a new provision has been inserted in the Income Tax Act with effect from fiscal year 2019-20,” Sitharaman said.

The measures are in addition to a series of steps announced by the government to boost demand and investments as economic growth slowed to a six-year low of 5% in the quarter ended June.

