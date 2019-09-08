(Bloomberg) -- India said it has located the spacecraft lander in its moon mission, but was unable to make any communication with it, the Asian News International reported.

The mission’s lunar orbiter took a thermal image of the lander on the moon’s surface, the report said, citing K. Sivan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization.

The development comes a day after the attempt to land a probe on the moon’s southern pole failed. The Chandrayaan-2 craft’s descent was normal until an altitude of 2.1 km (1.3 miles) before communication was lost minutes before the scheduled touchdown, Sivan said in a televised broadcast on Saturday.

