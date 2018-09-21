(Bloomberg) -- Volatility erupted in India’s stock market on Friday, with plunges in Yes Bank Ltd. and Dewan Housing Finance Corp. setting off an exodus from financial shares.

Yes Bank sank after India’s banking regulator refused to extend the tenure of the lender’s chief executive officer, while Dewan suddenly tumbled as much as 60 percent in early afternoon trading, its steepest loss on record.

The moves drove the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex from a 1 percent gain to a drop of as much as 3 percent, its widest intraday range in more than four years. Friday’s sharp equity losses risk fueling concern among investors already jittery about financial shares after a recent debt default by Indian shadow bank Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd.

“IL&FS’ problem and Yes Bank’s issues are impacting every financial stock in the market,” A K Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd. said by phone. “Leverage positions are being reduced. It’s more of stop losses getting triggered in DHFL,” he said.

Dewan Housing has a strong liquidity position and sufficient liquidity available to service any repayment obligations,” Chairman Kapil Wadhawan told Bloomberg in a phone interview. The company has no exposure to to IL&FS Group.

Central Bank Speculation

Some investors are speculating that the Reserve Bank of India may tighten rules for housing finance firms amid a wide legacy of shoddy lending that’s resulted in ballooning bad debts. This comes after the central bank said Yes Bank’s chief executive officer will have to step down at the end of January.

“Investors are speculating that more bad loans may come to the light as RBI may take stricter action following under reporting of bad loans by some of larger lenders including Yes Bank,” said Soumen Chatterjee, head of research at Guiness Securities.

The RBI has also taken a tough line with other private-sector bank CEOs in recent months. The central bank refused to extend Axis Bank Ltd.’s head Shikha Sharma tenure and she said she would step down at the end of 2018 despite support from shareholders.

Collateral Damage

The IL&FS downgrade and default may have nudged investors to avoid the potential collateral damage in other financial stocks. “Downgrades are a serious possibility for NBFC companies,” Aneesh Srivastava of IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co. said.

India’s Equity Outlook

After a world-beating rally, the outlook for India’s stock market might be turning amid the financial turmoil. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published a report earlier this week calling time on the India’s rally and downgraded its stance to the equivalent of a hold rating, citing elevated valuations.

“A bearish phase in the market is beginning because of global trade risk, upcoming Fed hike, and weak currency,” IDBI Federal’s Srivastava said. “RBI would have no other option but to raise rates in current macro backdrop which would be extremely bad for the consumption part of the economy."

