(Bloomberg) -- India’s benchmark equity index extended gains from the highest close in five months after two opinion polls predicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition would be close to claiming the seats needed to form a government when results of the national polls are announced in May.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.9 percent to 37,374.32 as of 9:55 a.m. in Mumbai, advancing for a second day, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index also rose 0.8 percent.

India’s general elections are scheduled between April 11 and May 19, with results announced on May 23. The Sensex surged 30 percent in 2014, the most since 2009, when Modi’s party first formed a national government. Tensions between India and Pakistan have flared in recent weeks, stoking nationalistic sentiment on both sides.

Strategist View

“In the light of cross-border tensions, investors believe that a single majority government is possible and the odds of the ruling coalition retaining power has increased,” said A. K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd.

The Numbers

All except one of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. gained, led by a gauge of real estate companies

Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. were the best performers on the main index

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. climbed as much as 3.8% after announcing plans to increase its stake in Shree Shubham Logistics

Welspun Corp Ltd. surged as much as 6.7% after getting orders

Analyst Notes/Market-Related Stories

