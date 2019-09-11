(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks rose as investors anticipated more government steps to revive consumer sentiment ahead of the festival season that accounts for a bulk of the nation’s sales.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.3% to 37,237.17 as of 10 a.m. in Mumbai, advancing for a third day. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also climbed 0.3%. The nation’s financial markets were closed for a holiday on Tuesday.

Waning consumption has deepened a slowdown in Asia’s third-largest economy, nudging the government to supplement the efforts of the Reserve Bank of India, which has cut policy rates four times this year in the region’s most aggressive monetary easing.

The government’s “full focus” now is to see how growth can rise in the next quarter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Tuesday. The administration is also identifying infrastructure projects it can invest in, she added.

“If the government announces some more stimulus measures, it will help lift sentiment and clear the path for recovery,” said Sanjay Sinha, founder of Citrus Advisors. “There has been a lot more decline in prices than warranted as the weak sentiment is overpowering.”

Fourteen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. gained, led by a gauge of metal companies that climbed to a three-week high.

Vedanta contributed the most to the Sensex advance, increasing 2.4%. Yes Bank had the largest gain, climbing 5.7% on reports of a stake-sale discussion with Paytm.

Both Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. advanced 1.1% on a report that Blackstone Group will buy commercial assets.

