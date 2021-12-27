(Bloomberg) -- India stocks rose as inflows from foreign investors headed for a record quarter.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.7% to 47,282.01 as of 9:31 a.m. In Mumbai. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also advanced 0.7%. Both indexes were set to extend record highs.

Indian equities have surged as part of a global shift by investors into emerging markets as countries begin rolling out vaccines. The inflows have shown little sign of slowing for the holiday season, as investors poured about $6.5 billion into the market this month, data updated through Wednesday showed. That would be the second highest monthly total on record.

“Investors should stay focused on quality sectors and stocks, and also watch the trend in foreign investor inflows, which is the main factor of the recent rally,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services Ltd. in Kochi.

The Numbers

All 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a gauge of real estate companies

All but one of the 30 constituents of the Sensex index gained State Bank of India Ltd. was the biggest winner with a 1.2% advance, while Asian Paints Ltd. suffered the sole decline, slipping 0.4%



