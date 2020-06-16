(Bloomberg) -- India stocks climbed with regional peers as steps by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a reported spending plan by the Trump administration boosted investor confidence.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 2.1%, set for its biggest gain in two weeks, to 33,934.84 as of 9:34 a.m. in Mumbai. The NSE Nifty 50 Index gained by a similar magnitude. The regional MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 3.1%.

Central banks and government’s globally are taking steps to boost economies battered by coronavirus-triggered lockdowns. India is reopening for business even as Covid-19 infections climb, with gross domestic product forecast to contract for the first time in 40 years.

The Fed said earlier that it will begin buying individual corporate bonds under an emergency lending program, while the U.S. government is said to be preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal.

“This will boost sentiment in India,” said Abhimanyu Sofat, head of research at IIFL Securities Ltd. in Mumbai. “The virus will weigh on the economy and result in lower or negative growth rate for a certain period of time but the situation isn’t permanent.”

Of the 40 Nifty 50 companies that have reported quarterly results so far, 12 have beaten or matched analyst estimates.

The Numbers

All 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. gained, led by a measure of finance company stocks

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd. contributed the most to the index gain and had the largest move, increasing 4.5%

Tata Motors Ltd. climbed 1.6% after the company saw a pick-up in Jaguar Land Rover sales in China

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.