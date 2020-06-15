(Bloomberg) -- India stocks declined as the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise even as the economy gradually reopens for business. A second wave of infections in China also weighed on markets across Asia.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.1% to 33,415.47 as of 10:08 a.m. in Mumbai. The benchmark index on Friday completed its worst week in four, falling 1.5%. The NSE Nifty 50 Index lost 0.9% on Monday.

“Fear of the virus spreading as the economy opens up and volatility in global markets will play a critical role,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking Ltd. in Mumbai. Investors will also watch for progress in the southwest monsoon, which waters more than half of India’s farmland.

Widespread rain is expected in parts of country’s west coast and northeastern region during the next five days, the weather office said on Sunday.

India has allowed private companies, factories and shops to resume partial operations even as Covid-19 cases continue to rise and are now among the highest in Asia.

As an extended reporting season continues, 12 out of 39 Nifty 50 companies that have reported quarterly results so far have beaten or matched analyst estimates.

The yield on the most traded 6.45% 2029 bond dropped by one basis point to 5.98%, while the rupee weakened 0.1% to 75.9425 per U.S. dollar.

Reliance Rights

Reliance Industries Ltd. declined 0.3% after climbing as much as 1.2% as shares of India’s largest company by market capitalization sold in a rights offer began trading. Shareholders received one rights share for every 15 held, at 1,257 rupees each, lower than Friday’s closing price of 1,588.80 rupees.

Investors who bought into the 531.2 billion-rupee ($7 billion) rights offer paid in installments. A 314.25 rupees-per-share amount was due May 17, with a further 314.25 rupees apiece to be paid by May next year, and the balance by November 2021.

The partly-paid up stock traded at 688 rupees on the NSE at 9:52 a.m. in Mumbai after hitting an upper circuit of 710.65 rupees in early trade.

The Numbers

Sixteen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, led by a gauge of banks

HDFC Bank Ltd. contributed the most to the index decline, decreasing 1.9% while IndusInd Bank Ltd. had the largest drop, falling 3.7%

