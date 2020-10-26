(Bloomberg) -- India stocks fell, as an elusive U.S. stimulus deal kept sentiment muted in the region while investors closely watched the earnings for local companies.

The S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.1% to 40,629.65 as of 9:54 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index declined 0.2%. Both gauges are close to erasing year-to-date losses as they head toward their best month since July.

“Low interest rates and optimism about company sales picking up during the festive season that began this month are positives supporting the stocks,” said Ravi Singhal, an analyst at Jaipur-based GCL Securities Ltd. “High inflation for an extended period of time remains a key risk while the U.S. election-led volatility may weigh on sentiment during the week.”

Economic activity is rebounding, and foreign investors’ net purchase of $2.2 billion in local stocks this month is the highest since August. The central bank’s October policy meeting minutes indicate reviving growth is a bigger priority for the newly-appointed monetary policy committee than achieving an inflation target.

In company earnings, nine out of the 16 Nifty 50 companies that have announced results so far have either met or exceeded expectations. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd. are scheduled to announce results today.

The rupee weakened 0.2% to 73.7563 per U.S. dollar, while the yield on 10-year government bonds fell 5 basis points to 5.80%.

The Numbers

Seven of 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, led by a gauge of energy stocks.

Reliance Industries Ltd. contributed the most to the Sensex decline and had the largest move, decreasing 2%; Amazon.com Inc. secured relief in its dispute with Future Group after a court put a temporary hold on the debt-strapped Indian conglomerate’s $3.4 billion deal to sell assets to Reliance Industries.

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd. provided the biggest boost to the index, advancing 0.4%. IndusInd Bank Ltd. had the biggest gain, rising 2.3%; Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is exploring a takeover of the lender, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Market-related stories

