(Bloomberg) -- India’s stocks fell, joining peers across Asia, on concern a potential farm relief package amid lower tax collection may worsen the fiscal health of the country.

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.2 percent to 36,170.94 at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday in Mumbai. The broad NSE Nifty 50 Index slipped 0.3 percent. Markets across Asia slipped into the red after a weak reading of China’s manufacturing data signaled slowing growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a re-election this year, needs to shore up popular support by increasing social spending and addressing distress among farmers. However, there is little room to spend as the government has already exceeded the annual budget gap target. Gross collections under the goods and services tax fell 3 percent month-on-month in December, official data showed Tuesday.

The Numbers

Sixteen of 19 sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. declined paced by a measure of metal companies

Housing Development Finance Corp. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were the biggest drags on the benchmark index

Vedanta Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were the worst performers on the Sensex

Eicher Motors Ltd. falls as much as 5.8% on lower sales

Jet Airways declines as much as 3.3% after missing loan interest payment

Strategist View

“Lower tax collection and weak monthly vehicle sales are a matter of concern. The only factor working in favor of India is lower oil prices,” said Chokkalingam G, managing director at Equinomics Research & Advisory Pvt. in Mumbai

“With most large cap sectors struggling with its own set of problems, we prefer small and mid cap companies, some of which are into unique single product, and offer a great opportunity:” Chokkalingam

Analyst Notes/Views

