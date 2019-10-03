(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks declined amid a global sell-off on deepening concerns over an economic slowdown and domestic worries about the health of the financial sector.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.5% to 3,8107.09 as of 10:10 a.m. in Mumbai. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also slid 0.5%.

Renewed doubts about debt and the availability of liquidity for non-bank lenders have helped spark a bearish turn in the market. With investors expecting more defaults among mid-sized companies, local stocks are starting to give up gains made after surprise corporate tax cuts two weeks ago.

READ: India Shadow Banking Crisis May Return to Haunt Stock Market

Strategist View

“This is the classic crisis of confidence,” Jefferies analysts led by Nilanjan Karfa wrote in a note, “We are reaching a point wherein the Reserve Bank of India needs to move decisively to try and restore faith as a lender of last resort.”

The Numbers

Twelve of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. fell, led by a gauge of metal stocks.

IndusInd Bank Ltd was the worst performer on the Sensex, dropping 4.6% in its fourth day of decline. Yes Bank Ltd. was the best performer, surging 26% after a recent slump.

