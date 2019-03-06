(Bloomberg) -- India stocks rose as investors focused on local events amid easing cross-border tensions.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed for a third session, rising 0.4 percent to 36,572.38 as of 9:52 a.m. in Mumbai. Stocks rallied on Tuesday, led by buying in mid and small sized companies. The NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

Strategist View

“The buying spree in mid and small-cap companies is likely to continue as valuations continue to be extremely attractive,” said Chokkalingam G, managing director of Equinomics Research & Advisory Pvt. in Mumbai.

The Numbers

All 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. gained led by a gauge of telecom companies.

ICICI Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India were the best performers on benchmark gauge.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. climbed as much as 12 percent after Canadian fund CDPQ agreed to invest $250 million in its non-bank finance unit.

Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd. surged as much as 21 percent, the most in more than a decade, following a filing by an independent auditor on allegations made by news portal Cobrapost.

Analyst Notes/Market-Related Stories

Kotak Asset Picks Battered Midcaps to Ride India Election Season

To contact the reporter on this story: Nupur Acharya in Mumbai at nacharya7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Margo Towie, Kurt Schussler

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.