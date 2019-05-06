(Bloomberg) -- Indian equities joined Monday’s sell-off across risk assets amid worries that a fresh spat between the U.S. and China may delay the widely-anticipated trade truce between the world’s two biggest economies.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 1 percent to 38,585.07 as of 9:25 a.m. in Mumbai. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also fell by the same magnitude, following sharp declines in U.S. stock futures, yuan and other stock markets in Asia. China is considering delaying a trip by its top trade negotiators to Washington this week, according to people familiar with the matter, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened the country with steeper tariffs.

Investors are also assessing polling in national election that ends on May 19 and the quality of earnings in the quarterly results season. Net income at 8 of the 14 Nifty companies that have reported so far have either beaten or matched analyst estimates, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

Strategist View

India stocks will get hurt due to the global sell-off but to a “much less degree” as the nation is a closed economy, Nader Naeimi, head of dynamic markets at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney said. India might become “a place to hide in emerging markets” after 5 percent to 7 percent decline, he said.

The Numbers

Eighteen of the 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, led by gauges of metals and materials stocks.

Twenty seven of the 31 Sensex members declined, while 43 of the 50 Nifty companies slipped.

Tata Motors Ltd., which received 80 percent of its annual revenue from abroad last year, was the top loser on the benchmark gauge.

Analyst Notes/Market-Related Stories

China’s War on Healthcare Costs Lures India’s Biggest Drugmaker

Bharti Is Said to Kick Off IPO of $5 Billion Africa Arm in May

To contact the reporter on this story: Abhishek Vishnoi in Singapore at avishnoi4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Naoto Hosoda, Tim Smith

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.