(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks declined for a second day as investors weighed the worsening economic outlook as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.4% to 34,739.61 as of 9:44 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index lost 0.3%. Both gauges are set for their best quarter since 2009 and only their second month of gains this year. Volatility may be heightened due to the expiry of futures contracts today.

“The near-term pressure from rising coronavirus cases and slowing global growth will weigh on the market,” said Anita Gandhi, an investment adviser at Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. in Mumbai.

India’s slower-than-expected recovery from a prolonged lockdown prompted the International Monetary Fund to deliver it the steepest gross domestic product downgrade in projections of the world’s main economies. Reported novel coronavirus are the fourth-highest in the world and continuing to climb.

Fourteen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. slipped, led by a gauge of banking companies. Infosys Ltd. contributed the most to the Sensex decline and its 2.4% drop was the steepest. Bajaj Auto Ltd. gained the most, adding 2%, while Reliance Industries Ltd. gave the biggest boost.



