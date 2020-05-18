India Stocks Fall as Stimulus Seen Too Little to Buoy Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks fell as investors weighed whether government stimulus and easing of lockdown measures can help limit damage to business and the economy.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 2.5% to 30,320.36 as of 9:54 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index slipped by a similar magnitude. Both measures capped their second-straight week of declines Friday and are trading at their lowest levels since mid-April.

“People are more concerned about short-term challenges and not the benefit of these measures in the long run,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking Ltd. in Mumbai. “How these reforms will help improve demand in the near term is what everyone’s worried about.”

India extended its lockdown to May 31, while easing restrictions on some business after unveiling a rescue package equivalent to 10% of the economy since February. The nation is headed for its worst ever recession, Goldman Sachs estimates.

Read: Goldman Sees Worst India Recession With 45% Second Quarter Slump

Contagion is accelerating in the South Asian nation of 1.3 billion people, with 95,698 infections and 3,025 deaths, according to data from John Hopkins University.

As the earnings season for the quarter through March continues, Bharti Airtel Ltd. is scheduled to report results today. Just five of the 17 Nifty 50 companies that have reported so far have beaten analyst estimates.

The Numbers

Eleven of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. slipped, led by a gauge of banks

ICICI Bank Ltd. contributed the most to the index decline and was the biggest loser with a 6% drop. Infosys Ltd. was the biggest boost and steepest gainer with a 2.5% advance.

