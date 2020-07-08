(Bloomberg) -- India stocks fluctuated, as investors weighed the gradual resumption of business activity against a steady rise in new coronavirus cases, ahead of the quarterly earnings season starting on Thursday.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.2% to 36,745.93, at 9:42 a.m. in Mumbai while the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced by the same magnitude. Both measures are on course to gain for a sixth day and are just short of breaking through the 200-day moving average, a key technical barrier. A gauge of smaller company stocks has already breached the indicator.

Signs of economic growth are emerging in India as business gradually reopens from a prolonged lockdown. Still, India’s coronavirus epidemic has become the third biggest in the world as infections surged after containment was eased.

Read: Smaller Stocks Signal India Equity Rebound Is Broadening: Chart

“Investors would want to know the outlook for business going ahead, as most expect the earnings impact to last for at least two quarters,” said Chokkalingam G, head of investment advisory at Equinomics Research & Advisory Pvt. in Mumbai. “The current run of gains is also supported by the fact that there are very few avenues to earn returns now.”

Earnings for most companies suffered between April and June due to the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Asia’s biggest software exporter, will announce results tomorrow.

The Numbers

Sixteen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. rose, led by a gauge of metal companies.

HDFC Bank Ltd. contributed the most to the Sensex advance, increasing 0.9%, while IndusInd Bank Ltd. had the largest gain, rising 3%.

Related Stories

Riskier Bond Sales Jump to 15-Month High in India on Stimulus

India’s Budget Blowout May See RBI Resort to Direct Financing

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.