(Bloomberg) -- Join us on WhatsApp for special coverage of India’s election. Sign up here.

India’s benchmark stock index gained as the outlook for company earnings outweighed investors concerns about the prospect of higher oil prices damping economic growth amid anxiety about the outcome of an ongoing general election.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.1 percent to 39.107.20 as of 10:21 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index gained by 0.2 percent. Both measures swung from earlier losses of as much as 0.1 percent. The expiry of monthly derivative contracts later today may be contributing to volatility.

India imports almost 80 percent of its oil requirement and a higher price may strain the nation’s fiscal and trade accounts, causing a drag on the economy and some company earnings. Seven out of the eight Nifty companies that have reported earnings so far have either beaten or matched estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. will report earnings later in the day.

Strategist View

Investors will “remain selective” as earnings are coming in positive while crude oil prices are volatile, Deven Choksey, managing director of K.R. Choksey Shares & Securities Pvt., said by phone.

The Numbers

Fourteen of the the 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a gauge of power firms.

Yes Bank Ltd. added 3.2 percent, the most on the benchmark gauge. Chief Executive Officer Ravneet Gill is seeking to replace the entire top management, Mint reported.

Maruti Suzuki was among the top losers, dropping as much as 1.5 percent.

Seventeen of the 31 Sensex members and 32 of the 50 Nifty companies gained.

UltraTech Cement Ltd. advanced 2.4% after fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates.

Analyst Notes/Market-Related Stories

RBI Asks Banks to Disclose Exposure to IL&FS in Their Results

Vodafone Idea Rights Fully Subscribed; Axiata Renounces: BQ

To contact the reporter on this story: Abhishek Vishnoi in Singapore at avishnoi4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Margo Towie, Kurt Schussler

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.