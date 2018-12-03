(Bloomberg) -- India’s stock rose, joining gains by peers across Asia as U.S.-China trade tensions eased to help risk appetite return to markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.4 percent to 36,347.65 at 10:05 a.m. in Mumbai, headed for its longest run of gains in four months. The NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.3 percent. U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to pause the introduction of new tariffs and intensify their trade talks. The regional MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index climbed 2 percent, the most in a month.

The Numbers

Fifteen of the 19 sector sub-gauges compiled by BSE Ltd. gained, led by the S&P BSE Metal Index’s 2.9 percent advance.

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. provided the biggest boosts to the main benchmark, while Vedanta Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. were the top performers.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. declined as much as 10%.

Strategist View

“India is relatively insulated to the trade war and as the two largest economies of the world decide to smoke the peace pipe, it provides more stability to the sentiment,” said Gaurang Shah, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd. in Mumbai.

Market-related stories

India Regulator to Reopen Sun Pharma Insider Trading Case: PTI

To contact the reporter on this story: Nupur Acharya in Mumbai at nacharya7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Margo Towie, Naoto Hosoda

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.