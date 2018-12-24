(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks fluctuated in holiday-thinned trading as the threat of slower global growth and its likely impact on corporate earnings added to uncertainty at the end of tough year.

The S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.1 percent to 35,696 at 11:21 a.m. in Mumbai, swinging between gains and losses at least nine times. Volumes in stocks that comprise the benchmark gauge were about 40 percent less than the 30-day average at this time of day. The NSE Nifty 50 Index slid 0.2 percent.

Markets globally were roiled last week as renewed U.S.-China tensions and concern about a partial U.S. government shutdown added to negative narratives in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s pledge to continue reversing stimulus of the past decade. At risk in India is a strengthening earnings picture that has seen profits for 50 Nifty companies grow in six of the past eight quarters, according to Bloomberg data.

Earnings at the Nifty companies are estimated to rise an average 19 percent this fiscal year that started April 1, and 22 percent next year. That compares with a 16 percent growth in the last year, according to Bloomberg data.

Strategist Views

“India has had the best of everything on the macro side in the past few months such as the fall in oil prices and the central bank injecting liquidity crude,” said Viral Berawala, chief investment officer at Mumbai-based Essel Finance AMC Ltd. “We are afraid some of it might be ending.”

“A more than 20 percent earnings growth for fiscal year 2020 looks reasonable, led by corporate banks and healthcare firms,” he said. “It’s a period of accumulation for investors with key risks being global liquidity tightening and trade wars.”

Kotak Securities Ltd. expects about 10 percent to 15 percent returns from local equities in 2019 due to strong earnings growth and “a broadly stable” economy. “However, we see potential risks from a global slowdown and China-U.S. trade issues, oil prices and national elections,” analysts led by Sanjeev Prasad wrote in an investor note on Dec. 20.



The Numbers

Sixteen of the 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE Ltd. fell, led by a gauge of property developers. An index of software exporters rose the most.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd. fell the most among Sensex members, falling 3.4 percent, after its shares were downgraded to sell at Goldman Sachs.

Sensex and Nifty volumes were at least 38 percent lower than the 30-day mean.

Analyst Notes

JB Chemicals Rated New Buy at Anand Rathi; PT 416 Rupees

Hero MotoCorp Downgraded to Sell at Goldman; PT 2,773 Rupees

