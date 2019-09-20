(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks surged with the rupee while bonds slumped after the government unexpectedly slashed the corporate tax rate to boost economic growth.

The Sensex jumped 4.5%, poised for its best gain since May 2009, led by banks and automakers. The rupee climbed 0.7% against the dollar. The yield on 10-year bonds surged 17 basis points, the most for the benchmark notes since Feb. 2017, to 6.81%.

Tax on domestic companies will be slashed to 22% from 30%, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Friday. The effective new rate will be 25.2% including all additional levies and is applicable only for companies. The move follows announcements over the past month to boost consumer demand, bolster imports and attract investments into the country.

“The government is pulling out all stops to support the economy,” said Anoop Verma, vice president for treasury at DCB Bank Ltd. in Mumbai.

