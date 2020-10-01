(Bloomberg) -- India stocks rose after Asia’s third-largest economy eased more restrictions on business activity.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.1% to 38,492.58 as of 10:00 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced by the same magnitude. Both measures yesterday capped their first consecutive quarterly gains since the period through June last year. Indian markets are closed for a holiday tomorrow.

Cinemas will be allowed to reopen from Oct. 15, providing a boost to sentiment as India continues to lift restrictions. The number of additional coronavirus cases has eased to the lowest in a month even as the nation remains on track to take over the U.S. with the most infections in the world.

Indian businesses are counting on a pickup in consumer spending from this month due to the annual festive season, while history shows a five-year average 1.4% advance in the Sensex in October.

“October will be better as people will spend more than they usually do in other months,” said Rajat Bose, an independent analyst based in Kolkata, “There will be bullish sentiment for a short while and the market is likely to go up.”

Meanwhile, shares in financial infrastructure provider Computer Age Management Services Ltd. climbed 23%, while shares in Chemcon Specialty Chemicals Ltd. more than doubled in their trading debut.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond dropped by four basis points to 5.97%, while the rupee strengthened 0.2% to 73.59 against the U.S. dollar.

The Numbers

All 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a gauge of real estate companies

HDFC Ltd. contributed most to the Sensex gain with a 2.4% increase, while IndusInd Bank Ltd.’s 4.8% jump was the steepest. Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd. was the biggest loser and drag on the index, slipping 1%

