(Bloomberg) -- Indian shares gained in a ceremonial late-evening session to mark Diwali, the festival of lights, as robust corporate earnings were seen supporting local stocks’ outperformance against major markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.9% to 59,831.66 in the one-hour session, led by gains in index heavy lenders ICICI Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. The NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed by an equal measure. All but one of the 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a measure of capital-goods companies.

The Sensex has ended higher in eight of the past 10 Diwali-day sessions, known as Muhurat trading. The ceremonial session has been observed for years in the belief that the gesture brings wealth and prosperity throughout the year. Trading in India resumes on Tuesday before a holiday on Wednesday.

Despite inflationary pressures, a weakening currency and record sales of local shares by foreigners, India’s key gauges are slightly in the green for the year, outperforming most of the world’s sizable stock markets. A widening pool of retail investors and the government’s focus on capital investment to push growth have helped support local stocks.

“By all estimates, the coming year is going to be quite challenging,” according to Joseph Thomas, head of research at Mumbai-based brokerage Emkay Wealth Management. Inflation and a weak currency will affect India along with peers, but the south Asian economy is better placed in terms of growth and this will help local shares “hold well despite the headwinds,” he said.

Local investors remain convinced of India’s longer-term growth prospects and have largely maintained faith in the country’s stocks despite elevated valuations. The MSCI India Index continues to trade at a record premium against Asian peers based on estimated 12-month forward earnings multiples.

Earnings at Indian companies have withstood volatile commodity prices, a major headache for the energy import-dependent country. Of the 22 Nifty companies that have announced September-quarter results so far, 15 have produced numbers that met or surpassed analysts’ estimates, while five have trailed. Two firms’ numbers were incomparable.

