(Bloomberg) -- India stocks gained along with Asian peers as investors assess the prospects of a Biden presidency with a split congress in the U.S.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.2% as of 9:52 a.m. in Mumbai. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also advanced by a similar magnitude. Both indexes are poised to recoup their 2020 losses.

On Wednesday, Biden won Michigan and Wisconsin, putting him closer to taking the White House from President Donald Trump. He needs only to win an additional outstanding state, such as Nevada where he is leading, or Georgia, where his campaign believes absentee votes will push him over the top.

“The US election driven trends could imply that Indian IT stocks and Reliance Industries as an internet play could gain traction and cyclical stocks including banks might lag,” analysts at Jefferies India led by Mahesh Nandurkar said in a note. “We believe that such a rotation could be tactical in the Indian context.”

The end of the U.S. election would bring the focus back to the recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy, where sentiment has been buoyed by a pickup in consumer demand during the festival season and better than expected quarterly results. Some 25 of the 37 companies on the Nifty 50 index that reported earings so far have exceeded or matched analyst estimates.

The Numbers

All 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a gauge of IT companies

All but one of the 30 companies listed on the Sensex index rose, with State Bank of India Ltd. the biggest winner, surging 6.6%

