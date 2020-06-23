(Bloomberg) -- India stocks advanced as the reopening of the economy and expectations that a normal monsoon will revive demand buoyed sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 0.4% to 35,040.24 as of 9:42 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced by the same magnitude. While volatility may be heightened this week ahead of the expiry of futures contracts on Thursday, both measures are set for their biggest quarterly gain since 2009.

“People are more enthusiastic about reopening of economy than focusing on coronavirus cases,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking Ltd. in Mumbai. “The likelihood of a good monsoon is also boosting the sentiment.”

Read: Put Options Signal India’s Nifty Index Forming Support at 10,000

India has begun reopening from the world’s most extensive lockdown even as new virus hotspots emerge in rural communities. This year’s timely onset of the monsoon will help lift the rural economy, which accounts for about 45% of gross domestic product.

The Numbers

Seventeen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. gained, led by a gauge of metal companies.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. contributed the most to the Sensex’s gain, while IndusInd Bank Ltd.’s 4% advance was the biggest. Reliance Industries Ltd. was the biggest drag, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.’s 0.6% drop was the steepest.

Related Stories

India’s Own Version of Yield Curve Control Seen Already in Play

Billionaires, Startups Team Up to Fix Broken Indian Health Care

Atul Suri On Why India’s Stock Rally May Not Be Done Yet

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.