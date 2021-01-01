(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks advanced, on course for the longest weekly winning streak in a decade.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.4% to 47,916.40 as of 10:04 a.m. in Mumbai, set for a ninth straight week of gains. The NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced by the same magnitude.

Indian equities returned about 16% last year, as investors bet the rollout of vaccines for Covid-19 will usher in a rapid recovery in economic growth and boost corporate earnings. The mid-and small-cap indexes outperformed the benchmark for the first time after 2017.

“Corporate earnings post the dip are likely to stage a handsome growth trajectory,” analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd. in Mumbai said in a note. “For the calendar year 2021, we expect mid-caps and small-caps to gain relatively more than the large-caps.”

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is set to open the quarterly earnings season with its results next Friday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond slipped one basis point to 5.86%.

The Numbers

Eighteen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a gauge of capital goods companies

Twenty-three shares on the Sensex index rose while seven fell Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. gave the index its biggest boost and rose 1.2%, while Mahindra & Mahindra was the biggest winner with a 1.7% jump



©2021 Bloomberg L.P.