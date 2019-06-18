(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks eked out gains, set to snap their longest losing streak in more than a month, as investors weighed the prospect of finding value against concern that slowing economic growth may erode corporate profits.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.5% to 39,138.78 as of 10:05 a.m. in Mumbai, set to end a four-day losing streak, its longest since May 13. The measure has retreated by about 3% from a record high close on June 3. The NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.3%.

India’s re-elected government begins its first parliamentary session next week, with investors looking for measures to stimulate economic growth that slowed to a five-year low in the January-March quarter. Farmers are awaiting the monsoon, which accounts for more than 70% of India’s annual rainfall, before planting crops and any delay may reduce harvests.

Strategist View

Some equities, especially midcap and small stocks, have become attractively priced relative to earnings and investment decisions would depend a lot on government policies, including the budget as well as domestic and U.S. rate cuts, said A. K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd. in Mumbai.

The Numbers

Eighteen of 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by gauges of power and metal companies.

Twenty-five of the 31 Sensex members and 34 of the 50 Nifty stocks rose.

IndusInd Bank Ltd. was among the top gainers on the benchmark. Yes Bank Ltd. declined the most, set for its lowest close since Oct. 2014, after chief executive officer Ravneet Gill said the lender will raise $1.2 billion over 18 months.

Analyst Notes/Equity-Related Stories

