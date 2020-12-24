(Bloomberg) -- India’s stocks rose on the last trading day of the week, trimming the benchmark’s first weekly loss in eight, as investors favored prospects for economic growth against risks posed by a new virus strain.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.8% to 46,836.55 as of 10:08 a.m. in Mumbai, led by a measure of metal stocks that’s set for its best quarter in more than a decade as demand recovers. The NSE Nifty 50 Index added 0.9%.

“There’s a huge opportunity for run-up in Indian stocks” with the country set to grow quicker than most other economies in 2021, Praveen Jagwani, chief executive officer of UTI International Singapore Pte., told Bloomberg Television.

Still, the main gauges are set for their first week of losses since October, with markets closed Friday for the Christmas holiday.

While India’s economy is showing signs of stabilizing, a new strain of coronavirus spreading through Europe has caused market jitters. The Sensex fell from a record high this week, with information technology and health care stocks -- the so-called pandemic winners -- among the few gainers, as the U.K. extended a lockdown to curb the fresh outbreak.

“News around Covid 19 is resurfacing globally, and we would recommend caution at this juncture,” said Nikhil Kamath, chief investment officer at True Beacon, an India-based hedge fund. “Patient investors will find better opportunities to come back into the market.”

Passive flows have helped push India’s equity valuations to historical highs. The U.S.-listed iShares MSCI India ETF saw inflows for eight straight days through Dec. 22, the longest streak since March 2017, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

The yield on the most-traded 5.77% 2030 sovereign bond rose two basis points to 5.97%, while the rupee strengthened 0.1% to 73.6675 per dollar.

All but one of the 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, with a gauge of metal stocks rising the most

Twenty-five Sensex shares gained and five slumped HDFC Bank Ltd. gave the biggest boost and rose 1.4%, while Oil & Natural Gas Corp.’s 4.2% gain was the biggest



