India Stocks Set for Best Week Since June as U.S. Counts Votes

(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks rose as investors assessed the potential outcome of the U.S. presidential election as vote-counting continued.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.7% to 41,610.90 as of 10:00 a.m. in Mumbai after erasing its year-to-date loss on Thursday. The NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.6% Friday, with both gauges up more than 4% this week.

As investors assess the prospects of a Joe Biden presidency with a split Congress in the U.S., company earnings in India have so far been better than expected.

“For India, who wins might not make a material difference in the long run, but nearer-term IT stands to benefit with a Trump win, whereas Democrats would be better for pharma and stimulus,” analysts led by Aditya Narain at Edelweiss Financial Services wrote in a note.

Of the 37 companies on the Nifty 50 index that have so far reported results for the quarter through September, 25 have exceeded or matched expectations. Cipla Ltd. and ITC Ltd. are due to post earnings Friday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell two basis points to 5.84%, while the rupee strengthened 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

The Numbers

Fifteen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a gauge of energy companies

Sixteen shares on the Sensex index rose while 14 fell Reliance Industries Ltd. contributed most to gain and it’s 2.5% rise was the steepest; Tech Mahindra Ltd. fell the most, dropping 1.2%



