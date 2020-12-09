(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks rose, in line with peers in Asia, as investors remained optimistic about a U.S. stimulus deal and steady foreign inflows continued.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.6% to 45,881.19 as of 10:07 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed by a similar magnitude. The Sensex is headed for its fifth consecutive gain, its longest win streak since mid-November, and set for a new high.

Shares climbed across the region as investors remained hopeful a U.S. stimulus deal will be struck before the year-end holidays. Foreign net equity purchases of nearly $18 billion so far this year as of December 7 are already the most since 2013 as funds pour in, chasing returns. The relative strength index on both the Sensex and Nifty is over 70, a level that some traders read as overbought.

“The exuberance is likely to continue since the market remains flush with liquidity,” said Kranthi Bathini, a strategist at Mumbai-based WealthMills Securities Ltd. “The vaccine rollout and a possible U.S. stimulus deal are driving positive sentiment across the world.”

The rupee was little changed at 73.5437 per U.S. dollar, while the yield on 10-year government bonds was steady at 5.94%.

The Numbers

All but one of 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. rose, led by a gauge of software exporters

Reliance Industries Ltd. contributed the most to the Sensex advance, increasing 0.9%, while ITC Ltd. had the largest gain, rising 2%

