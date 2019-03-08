(Bloomberg) -- India’s equities benchmark headed toward its longest stretch of weekly gains since November, with the measure tracking regional peers lower on Friday after the European Central Bank downgraded the outlook for the euro-zone’s economy

The S&P BSE Sensex is set to advance for a third week, the longest since the period through November 16, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The gauge fell 0.3 percent to 36,624.39 as of 10:00 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index also declined 0.4 percent.

Stocks from Sydney to Hong Kong retreated after the ECB dialed back its economic expectations. India’s equity market has advanced as overseas investors bought $519.2 million of shares this month through March 6.

Strategist View

“Slowing growth in the developed world will see more inflows coming towards markets like India,” said Jitendra Panda, managing director at Kolkata-based Peerless Securities Ltd.

The Numbers

Fifteen of the 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, paced by a gauge of metal companies

Tata Motors was the worst performer on the benchmark gauge

Wipro Ltd. dropped 4.8% after 0.4% of shares traded in a single block deal

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. surged 20% after 10 million shares traded in 2 blocks

Analyst Notes/Market-Related Stories

A Key Source of Funding for India Inc. Founders Is Drying Up

To contact the reporter on this story: Nupur Acharya in Mumbai at nacharya7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Margo Towie, Ashutosh Joshi

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.