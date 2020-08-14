(Bloomberg) -- India’s benchmark equity index is set for the second week of gains aided by foreign inflows that are on course to be the biggest in 17 months.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 0.4% to 38,478.85 as of 9:43 a.m. in Mumbai, taking its weekly advance to 1.1%. The NSE Nifty 50 Index rose by a similar magnitude today.

Overseas investors bought net $3.5 billion of local shares this month through August 12, on course for the fourth consecutive monthly net inflows since the withdrawal of $8.4 billion in March and April, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

“Inflows have been adding to the gains,” said Chokkalingam G, chief investment officer of Equinomics Research & Advisory Ltd. “But there are many unanswered questions -- on the pace of recovery, the effectiveness of a vaccine and the pick up in demand in various sectors -- that need to be kept in mind.”

As earnings season continues, 26 of the 44 Nifty 50-member companies that have announced results so far have beaten or matched estimates. NTPC Ltd. and Hindalco Industries Ltd. are scheduled to announce results later in the day.

India’s death toll from Covid-19 has surpassed that of the U.K., pushing the nation to the No. 4 spot globally. Total confirmed cases of 2.4 million are the third-largest in the world, while new daily infections exceed those in both the U.S. and Brazil, the two biggest outbreaks in absolute terms.

The rupee was little changed at 74.8400 per U.S. dollar, while the yield on the 10-year bond jumped 6 basis points to 5.95%.

The Numbers

All but two of 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. rose, led by a gauge of energy companies

Reliance Industries Ltd. contributed the most to the Sensex gain and had the largest move, increasing 1.4%

HCL Technologies Ltd. was the biggest drag on the index and had the biggest drop, declining 0.8%

