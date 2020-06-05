(Bloomberg) -- Indian equities rose, with the benchmark index set for a second week of gains, as Asia’s third-biggest economy continues easing a nationwide lockdown.

The S&P BSE Sensex Index and NSE Nifty 50 Index each advanced at least 0.8% as of 10 a.m. in Mumbai, set for their seventh day of gains in eight. Both gauges are trading close to their highest levels in almost three months, before the world’s toughest stay-at-home curbs were imposed late March.

“There will be an increase in consumption because of the pent up demand during the lockdown,” said Deven Choksey, a strategist at KRChoksey Investment Managers Pvt. in Mumbai. “We are likely to see a steady market.”

India’s easing lockdown will see malls, restaurants, and places of worship reopening from June 8 as the country attempts to revive an economy that’s headed for its first full-year contraction in more than four decades. The economic effect from the shutdown has been so severe that economists are struggling to estimate how long it will take to recover.

Profits at Nifty 50 companies fell about 15% last quarter from the same period last year, the worst drop since at least 2014. Of the 30 index members that have announced results so far this season, most have missed estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Still, India’s services sector activity picked up in May, according to data published by IHS Markit, even as coronavirus infections continued to climb. Despite a rebound from a low in March, the Sensex remains down 17% this year, more than double the slide in the regional MSCI Asia Pacific Index.

The Numbers

Sixteen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a measure of metal stocks.

Tata Steel Ltd., State Bank of India and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were among the top gainers on the Sensex.

