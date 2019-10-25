(Bloomberg) -- India stocks were on course for a second weekly decline in four in a holiday-shortened week and ahead of a special one-hour session on Sunday.

The S&P BSE Sensex was little changed at 39,121.17 as of 9:50 a.m. In Mumbai, set for a weekly loss of 0.7% in a four-day trading week. The NSE Nifty 50 Index was also little changed today. State Bank of India rose as much as 2.4%, the top performer on the Sensex, ahead of earnings scheduled later today.

Trading is likely to slow over the next few days as investors break for a holiday to celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali. Brokerages are relatively optimistic on the outlook for stocks ahead of Sunday’s Muhurat trading session, considered auspicious by traders.

Of the 22 Nifty companies that have announced results so far, fifteen have either matched or exceeded analyst estimates, while one didn’t have any estimates. Tata Motors Ltd., also expected to announce results today, fell 1.6% and was among the biggest decliners on the Sensex.

Strategist View

“Volume is likely to be down 20-30% today as Diwali celebrations begin, most people are not in town,” said A. K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd., “Due to low volume, volatility will be higher until Wednesday.”

The Numbers

Twelve out of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. gained, led by a gauge of oil and gas companies.

A gauge of telecom companies fell the most, heading for a fourth straight week of losses, after a court ordered carriers including Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Vodafone Idea Ltd. to pay $13 billion in past dues.

Infosys rose 1.8% and gave the Sensex its biggest boost; Housing Development Finance Corp. fell 1.4% and was the biggest drag.

