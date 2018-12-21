(Bloomberg) -- Indian shares slid as concerns over trade issues and the global economy overwhelmed benefits locally from the decline in oil prices and government stimulus measures.

Asian stocks were set for their worst week since October as renewed U.S.-China tensions and concern about a partial American government shutdown added to negative narratives in the wake of the Federal Reserve proving less dovish than investors had hoped.

The Indian National Congress made good on its election promise by waiving some loans owed by farmers in three states that it won last week from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Modi has so far held back on announcing a federal program to waive farm loans, but has hinted at further consumption tax cuts and pressured the Reserve Bank of India to ease lending restrictions on state-run banks and transfer surplus capital to close a yawning budget gap.

The S&P BSE Sensex slid 1 percent to 36,036.60 as of 11 a.m., as all industry groups declined. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also dropped 1 percent.

All 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. fell, led by technology-related groups.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. was the worst performer on the benchmark gauge while Tata Motors Ltd. was the best.

The S&P BSE MidCap and S&P BSE SmallCap indexes fell for the first time in nine sessions.

The India NSE Volatility Index climbed 8.3 percent to back over 15.

“We are now in sync with markets in the region, that are reflecting the pressure in the mother market of the U.S.,” said A. K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd. “With national elections five-six months away and in a populist move, the states one after the other are announcing loan waivers, which isn’t a good sign for the economy.”

“From a short-term perspective, the government’s intention to use the central bank surplus to improve liquidity, invest in state-run banks and infrastructure projects is a positive,” said Ritesh Ashar, chief strategy officer at Mumbai-based KIFS Trade Capital Pvt. “However, it may raise question mark on the credibility of the RBI.”

