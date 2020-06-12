(Bloomberg) -- India stocks fell, with the benchmark gauge headed for its worst week in five, amid concern about the pace of a rally in equities.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 2% to 32,853.17 as of 9:42 a.m. in Mumbai, set for a weekly loss of 4.2%. The NSE Nifty 50 Index dropped 2.1%. Both measures are still up more than 25% from a record drop on March 23.

Asia’s third-biggest economy is facing its first economic contraction in 40 years after a prolonged lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. India’s cases of Covid-19, as the disease is known, are the highest in Asia and continue to rise even as the nation begins easing the world’s biggest lockdown.

“The relief rally from the lifting of a very strict lockdown may have run its course,” said Sanjay Sinha, who oversees investments at Citrus Advisors in Mumbai. “The fear of a second wave of infections is now rising again.”

Eleven out of 34 Nifty 50 companies that have reported quarterly results so far have beaten or matched analyst estimates. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Hindalco Ltd., and Eicher Motors Ltd. are due to report today.

The Numbers

All 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. led dropped by a gauge of banks.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. was the only Sensex gainer among 30 stocks, advancing 0.3%.

HDFC Ltd. contributed most to the index decline, slipping 3.1% while IndusInd bank had the biggest fall, sinking 4.9%.

Related Stories

Funds Buying Battered India Bank Stocks See Cyclical Rebound

Asia’s Biggest Market Winners Get Hit In Latest Volatility

S&P Revises India’s Fiscal 2021 Real GDP Growth Forecast to -5%

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.