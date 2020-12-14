(Bloomberg) -- India’s stock benchmarks slipped back from new peaks as investors paused to assess a nascent economic recovery.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.6% to 46,000.59 as of 9:42 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index slipped by the same magnitude. A regional gauge of equities also retreated as investors assessed the prospect of further virus-related economic restrictions.

Foreign investors have poured about $20 billion into Indian equities this year, the most since 2012, helping drive key gauges to new highs even as the nation remains host to the world’s second-highest number of coronavirus cases. Signs the economy is crawling back from a collapse in activity have stirred optimism, however, that demand is recovering.

“We don’t see potential for material gains from here as the best case scenario is factored into the current valuations,” said Amit Khurana, head of research at Dolat Capital Market Ltd. in Mumbai. “The market is now more at the top of our range.”

Inflation receded more than expected in November, a report after markets closed yesterday showed, while trade data due later today may provide insights as to whether lockdowns abroad are continuing to hamper demand for Indian exports.

The Numbers

Sixteen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. fell, with a gauge of metal companies falling the most

Twenty Sensex shares fell while 10 rose Reliance Industries Ltd. contributed most to the index decline, slipping 0.7%, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp. was the biggest loser, dropping 1.8%; HDFC Bank Ltd. provided the biggest boost to the index and saw the steepest gain, jumping 0.9%



